Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early Sells 5,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,942.88. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $778.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

