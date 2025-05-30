Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $34.13 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077,556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $34,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

