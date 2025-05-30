W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after buying an additional 444,986 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 119,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.93 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

