United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.37.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on X

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $130,731,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $153,192,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 448.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,641,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,641,000 after buying an additional 2,160,512 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,795,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.