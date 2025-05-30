Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $48.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.
A number of analysts have commented on PPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
