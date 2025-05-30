Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$55.50

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$32.42 and a 52 week high of C$56.55.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

