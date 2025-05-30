BigBear.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 192,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical volume of 63,140 call options.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of BBAI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 270,061 shares in the company, valued at $823,686.05. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,860.40. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 441.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

