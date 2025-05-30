Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Sohu.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
