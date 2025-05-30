Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Sohu.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

