Insider Buying: Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lyon purchased 2,000,000 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,994.20).
Graham Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 10th, Graham Lyon purchased 2,945,296 shares of Sound Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,452.96 ($39,752.95).
Sound Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SOU stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sound Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.77.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
