Insider Buying: Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lyon purchased 2,000,000 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,994.20).

Graham Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, Graham Lyon purchased 2,945,296 shares of Sound Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,452.96 ($39,752.95).

Sound Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SOU stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sound Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.77.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy ( LON:SOU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (6.28) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.