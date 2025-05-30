Phil Urban Acquires 49 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($186.50).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Phil Urban purchased 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($186.31).

On Friday, March 28th, Phil Urban acquired 64 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($186.58).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.77.

Mitchells & Butlers last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

