Prime Medicine’s (PRME) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRME. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.90. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prime Medicine by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

