Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Acquires £43,200 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) insider Mary Phibbs bought 30,000 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £43,200 ($58,307.46).

LON JUST opened at GBX 149 ($2.01) on Friday. Just Group plc has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 168.60 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.98.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

