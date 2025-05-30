M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 0.7%

MWE opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.62) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.90 ($0.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.