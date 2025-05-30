Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CING has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on Cingulate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cingulate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CING opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.88.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

