Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Leerink Partnrs downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 54528235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

