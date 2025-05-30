Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Releases Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.82) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHC opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a market capitalization of £18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.73. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.73 ($0.40).

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Inspiration Healthcare Group

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £340,000 ($458,901.34). 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.

The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.