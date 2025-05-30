Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Releases Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (18.82) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of IHC opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The company has a market capitalization of £18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.73. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.73 ($0.40).
Insider Activity at Inspiration Healthcare Group
In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £340,000 ($458,901.34). 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
Featured Articles
