Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,998,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,179,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
