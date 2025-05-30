Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 413,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 753,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.69 billion. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 27.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.0% during the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

