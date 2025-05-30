Insider Selling: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Sells 175,331 Shares of Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN – Get Free Report) insider Pia Turcinov sold 175,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14), for a total value of A$37,696.17 ($24,320.11).

BrainChip Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Get BrainChip alerts:

BrainChip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.