Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,368 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

