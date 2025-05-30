B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 13,775.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.