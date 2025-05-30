SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

