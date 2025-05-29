Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,118 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 2.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

