Greenhaven Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up approximately 3.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $240,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Oshkosh by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OSK opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $118.39.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.