California State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.08 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,628,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,566,000 after buying an additional 126,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,994,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,165,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $225.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

