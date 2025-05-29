Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 6.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

