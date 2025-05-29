Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.