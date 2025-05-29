iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 23.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $398.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

