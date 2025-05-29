Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of EL stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

