UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Valmont Industries worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.6%

VMI opened at $320.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.83 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.52 and its 200 day moving average is $318.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.