Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $414.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

