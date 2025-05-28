Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 185,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 3.8%

ORCL opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.