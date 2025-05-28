Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.09.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,029.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

