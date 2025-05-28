Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.31.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

