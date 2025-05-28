Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 2,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 33,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Pintec Technology Trading Up 5.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

