TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of TWC opened at C$18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. TWC Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$16.83 and a 52-week high of C$19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

About TWC Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.