TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TWC opened at C$18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. TWC Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$16.83 and a 52-week high of C$19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.
About TWC Enterprises
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TWC Enterprises
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Meta’s Institutional & Insider Data Fuels Bulls Despite Disparity
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.