Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$15.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.74. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$16.61.

Get Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The investment objectives of the Fund are to maximize total returns for holders of Units (Unitholders) on a tax-advantaged basis, while reducing risk and provide Unitholders with attractive monthly tax-advantaged cash distributions; by exposure to a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of corporate bonds (the Portfolio).

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.