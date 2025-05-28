Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$429.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.08. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plaza Retail REIT

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Director Susan Taves bought 18,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,806.00. Company insiders own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.