iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.70. 8,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 58,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

