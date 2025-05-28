Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Hims & Hers Health, and Tempus AI are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve medical services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare facilities and related research. Investors often consider them a defensive sector because demand for healthcare tends to remain stable across economic cycles, offering potential for steady growth and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,368,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,718,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.76.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,370,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.63. 5,705,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,619. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,837,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599,041. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. 11,774,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of -8.45.

