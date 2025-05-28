NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 73,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 183,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.45 target price for the company.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 270.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroOne Medical Technologies

In other NeuroOne Medical Technologies news, CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg bought 200,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 444,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,058.50. This trade represents a 81.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Rosa bought 100,000 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,644.50. The trade was a 9.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

