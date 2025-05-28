CWC Advisors LLC. Sells 538 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWC Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,665,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,133,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after buying an additional 537,302 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $78,589,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

