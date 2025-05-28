FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 2,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBBPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

(Get Free Report)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.