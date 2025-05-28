SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.61. Approximately 78,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 91,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGM. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,142.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

