Geoffrey Gay Sells 40,000 Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Gay sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.85 million and a PE ratio of -17.12. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

