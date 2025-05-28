Insider Buying: Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY) Director Buys 77,000 Shares of Stock

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun purchased 77,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,836.30.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 23,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$22,770.00.

Koryx Copper Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of KRY stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99. Koryx Copper Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Koryx Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

