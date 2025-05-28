Insider Buying: Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY) Director Buys 77,000 Shares of Stock

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun purchased 77,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,836.30.
Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 23,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$22,770.00.
Koryx Copper Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of KRY stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99. Koryx Copper Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on KRY
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koryx Copper
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Koryx Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koryx Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.