Aegis Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

