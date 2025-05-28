Tableaux LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
