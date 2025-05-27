Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 195.20 ($2.65), with a volume of 101169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.72 ($2.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.70) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirent Communications

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.69.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric Updyke sold 55,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £103,501.52 ($140,436.26). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.55), for a total value of £247,502 ($335,823.61). Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.