Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $617,303,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $564.23 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $588.45. The stock has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

